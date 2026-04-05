High-Stakes Baramati Bypoll: Congress Fields Akash More Against Sunetra Pawar

In a crucial electoral showdown, the Congress party has nominated its state unit secretary, Akash More, to contest the Baramati bypoll against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. More, son of former MLC Vijayrao More, represents the Dhangar community, signifying the diversification of the party's representation.

Both candidates are set to file their nomination papers on the last available date, Monday, April 23. Interestingly, Sunetra Pawar reached out to state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, advocating for an uncontested bypoll—a sentiment she recently echoed to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The bypoll arises from the tragic demise of NCP MLA Ajit Pawar, whose unprecedented eight-term tenure local leaders hope to honor. Critical for political alignments, this election's outcome will be tallied on May 4, marking another chapter in Baramati's long-standing legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)