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Indian Auto Sector Drives to New Heights with Record Sales in FY26

Retail vehicle sales in India for FY 2025-26 rose 13.3% to a record 2,96,71,064 units, driven by GST 2.0 benefits. Passenger and two-wheeler sales increased significantly, marking a milestone for the auto industry. However, the potential impact of West Asia conflict on demand looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:10 IST
Indian Auto Sector Drives to New Heights with Record Sales in FY26
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The Indian automobile sector witnessed a landmark year in 2025-26, with retail sales soaring by 13.3% to reach an all-time high of 2,96,71,064 units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). This impressive growth was largely aided by the implementation of GST 2.0, which alleviated earlier challenges.

Passenger vehicle sales rose to 47,05,056 units, while two-wheelers saw a 13.4% increase, achieving a new high. FADA President C S Vigneshwar pointed out the structural foundation of this growth, highlighting improved affordability and rising demand. However, attention remains on the ongoing West Asia conflict, which could influence vehicle demand due to its impact on fuel prices and supply availability.

Despite these achievements, the industry faces potential disruptions. A survey indicated that 53.2% of dealers experienced supply chain issues linked to the conflict, with significant delays reported. Additionally, rising fuel prices may shift consumer preferences towards CNG and Electric Vehicles (EVs). FADA remains cautiously optimistic, focusing on external uncertainties while maintaining a positive outlook for the industry's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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