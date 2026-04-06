Malawi Harnesses Nuclear Science to Boost Food Safety, Strengthen Exports and Protect Consumers

Malawi is rapidly transforming its food safety and export systems by integrating advanced nuclear science techniques, marking a major leap in consumer protection and international trade competitiveness.

With technical and financial support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)—through the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture—the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has significantly upgraded its laboratory capabilities. The move is enabling the country to meet stringent global food safety standards for key exports such as tea, milk and macadamia nuts.

Advanced Science Strengthens Food Control Systems

Through targeted investments in nuclear and isotopic testing technologies, alongside specialized training, Malawi’s national laboratory can now detect a far broader range of contaminants. These include:

Radionuclides (e.g., caesium-137, polonium-210, lead-210)

Mycotoxins

Pesticide residues

Veterinary drug residues

Toxic heavy metals

Such capabilities represent a major upgrade from previous limitations, where testing capacity was narrow and insufficient for international compliance.

Notably, Malawi has expanded its accreditation scope from testing just one group of mycotoxins to seven, while its pesticide detection capability has increased dramatically—from five residues to 150 across food products such as cereals and nuts.

Driving Efficiency Through Technology

Beyond equipment upgrades, the initiative has modernised laboratory operations through:

Participation in international proficiency testing programmes

Implementation of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

Enhanced data accuracy and workflow efficiency

These improvements are critical for ensuring traceability, reliability and compliance with international certification systems—key requirements for accessing global markets.

Macadamia Sector Gains Critical Edge

Malawi is currently the world’s sixth-largest producer of macadamia nuts, contributing approximately 11,000 metric tonnes annually to global supply chains. However, until recently, the country lacked the capacity to thoroughly test this high-value export for contaminants.

With the upgraded laboratory:

Toxic metals and radioactive elements can now be detected with precision

A baseline radioactivity database has been established for local foods

Authorities can respond rapidly to potential radiological emergencies

This marks a critical step in safeguarding both consumer health and Malawi’s reputation in international markets.

Enhancing Safety in Key Export Commodities

Tea, one of Malawi’s flagship exports known for its rich flavour profile, now undergoes more rigorous safety testing—ensuring compliance with strict international standards.

Meanwhile, milk production, largely driven by small-scale farmers, has historically been vulnerable to contamination risks. The introduction of advanced testing methods is addressing these challenges.

Using radioreceptor assays with carbon-14 and tritium tracers, the MBS laboratory can now:

Detect veterinary drug residues quickly and cost-effectively

Improve food safety monitoring

Provide guidance to farmers on responsible agrochemical use

Additionally, gamma spectrometry is being used to measure trace radionuclide levels in both food and environmental samples, further strengthening surveillance systems.

Supporting Public Health and Trade Growth

These innovations are now embedded within Malawi’s routine food certification processes, ensuring that both domestically consumed and exported products meet international safety benchmarks.

The impact is twofold:

Improved public health protection through safer food systems

Enhanced export competitiveness, enabling Malawian products to access premium global markets

Building Sustainable Capacity for the Future

Malawi is also investing in long-term sustainability by training a new generation of food safety analysts and expanding monitoring programmes across more commodities and environmental samples.

“The transformation has closed critical gaps in our ability to monitor both radiological and chemical hazards,” said Stephen Massah Kuyeli, Director of Testing Services at MBS.

IAEA officials highlighted that the initiative goes beyond immediate gains. “This is about building lasting national capacity,” said Dongxin Feng, Director of the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre. “Countries must be able to independently ensure food safety and uphold international standards.”

A Model for Science-Driven Development

Malawi’s experience underscores the growing role of nuclear science in food safety and sustainable development, particularly for developing economies seeking to strengthen regulatory systems and expand trade.

By combining scientific innovation with institutional capacity-building, the country is positioning itself as a competitive and reliable player in global food markets—while ensuring safer food for its population.