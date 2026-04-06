India's Banking Sector Navigates Growth Amidst Margin Pressures

India's banking sector is poised for sustained credit growth in the near future, albeit while wrestling with persisting margin pressures, a recent report from Systematic Institutional Equities suggests. The report underscores robust advances growth, bolstered by broad-based traction across various segments.

Yet, this growth might moderate due to impending macroeconomic headwinds, including escalating inflation and an economic slowdown. The sector's profitability outlook, however, remains positive, with anticipated year-on-year earnings improvement driven by multiple factors, including continuous advances growth, increased fee income, and decreased credit costs.

While net interest margins (NIMs) are predicted to stay relatively stable despite slight pressures, a key structural point is the disparity between credit and deposit growth, which has pushed the credit-deposit ratio higher. Asset quality, particularly in unsecured segments, shows signs of improvement, though there are risks of rising slippages in upcoming quarters.