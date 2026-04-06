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BJP's Vision for a Transformed India: PM Modi Highlights Key Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on BJP Foundation Day, asserted the party's ongoing mission to transform India through initiatives like the Uniform Civil Code and One Nation One Election. Modi contrasted BJP's governance model with Congress, emphasizing 'Nation First' philosophy and reflecting on party milestones since its 1980 inception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:27 IST
BJP's Vision for a Transformed India: PM Modi Highlights Key Reforms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) transformative agenda in Indian politics, marked by endeavors like the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and One Nation One Election (ONOE). Speaking via video conference to party members on BJP's 47th foundation day, Modi emphasized the party's reformative efforts and dedication to nation-building.

Highlighting various achievements and legislative changes, Modi noted the elimination of outdated British-era laws, erection of a new parliamentary complex, and implementation of significant reforms like the 10% reservation for economically weaker sections, the triple talaq ban, and the Citizenship Amendment Act. He portrayed these as manifestations of the BJP's commitment to honest governance, aimed at creating a self-reliant and developed India.

As BJP approaches its 50-year milestone, Modi called for new goals to be set, urging adaptation to technological advancements. He presented a juxtaposition between BJP's 'Nation First' ethos and past Congress governance, criticizing Congress' focus on familial legacy over national interest. Modi credited BJP's rise to its service-oriented political strategy, promising continued diplomatic engagement and equal respect across all demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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