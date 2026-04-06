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Migration Myths: Kerala's Ongoing Exodus

Roy George, an expatriate from Kerala, returns from the UK to vote after a decade, highlighting the mass migration issue. Socio-economic factors, including salary disparities and lifestyle preferences, fuel this trend. Political parties promise local opportunities, while experts emphasize migration's complex roots, advocating balanced strategies to counter brain drain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:30 IST
Migration Myths: Kerala's Ongoing Exodus
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Roy George, a 40-year-old expatriate from Kerala, returns to his hometown for the upcoming Assembly polls, a decade since he last voted. His journey emphasizes a growing issue—mass migration from Kerala for better prospects overseas. The topic has gained prominence in the election campaign, with all political parties promising to create opportunities that deter citizens from seeking futures abroad.

Experts, such as S Irudaya Rajan of IIMD, argue that migration is primarily motivated by salary disparities rather than a lack of local employment or educational facilities. They advocate for a 'brain gain' approach to attract Keralites back after their foreign stints. Rajan notes that migration is an enduring trend rather than a one-time phenomenon.

Benoy Peter of CMID highlights that foreign remittances are crucial for Kerala's growth, implying that migration should not be entirely curbed. He urges for a social shift to accommodate evolving lifestyles as youngsters aspire to global standards. He also points out that traditional labour sectors in Kerala are already saturated with migrant workers from other states, suggesting that industries like IT and tourism are more fitting for local development.

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