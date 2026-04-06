Tragic Tractor Accidents in Odisha: One Dead, 20 Injured
Two separate tractor accidents in Odisha's Malkangiri district resulted in the death of one person and injuries to 20 others. A tractor struck a tree near Singarajkhunta village, causing the driver's death, while another incident involved 20 women injured when their tractor overturned.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Monday when two separate road accidents involving tractors resulted in one fatality and 20 injuries, local police reported.
In the first incident, a sand-laden tractor overturned near Singarajkhunta village after colliding with a roadside tree. Police identified the deceased driver as Bhima Madkami, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle has since been seized for investigation.
Meanwhile, another tractor transporting approximately 20 women overturned in Mahupadar village, leaving all passengers injured. They received initial treatment at Maithili Hospital, with one critically injured woman being transferred to Koraput Medical College for advanced care.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- tractor
- accidents
- Malkangiri
- injured
- fatality
- police
- overturned
- women
- hospital
ALSO READ
Furnace Explosion at Jharkhand Steel Plant Leaves Nine Injured
Close Encounter: Toddler Injured at Hersheypark Zoo by Wolf
Delhi Riots Bail Pleas: Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Police Response
Gunfire at Dawn: Police Nab Gang Member in Jharkhand
CRPF Jawan Injured in IED Blast During Anti-Maoist Operation