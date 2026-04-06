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Tragic Tractor Accidents in Odisha: One Dead, 20 Injured

Two separate tractor accidents in Odisha's Malkangiri district resulted in the death of one person and injuries to 20 others. A tractor struck a tree near Singarajkhunta village, causing the driver's death, while another incident involved 20 women injured when their tractor overturned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:28 IST
Tragic Tractor Accidents in Odisha: One Dead, 20 Injured
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  • India

Tragedy struck in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Monday when two separate road accidents involving tractors resulted in one fatality and 20 injuries, local police reported.

In the first incident, a sand-laden tractor overturned near Singarajkhunta village after colliding with a roadside tree. Police identified the deceased driver as Bhima Madkami, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle has since been seized for investigation.

Meanwhile, another tractor transporting approximately 20 women overturned in Mahupadar village, leaving all passengers injured. They received initial treatment at Maithili Hospital, with one critically injured woman being transferred to Koraput Medical College for advanced care.

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