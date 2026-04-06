Tragedy in Crimea: Senior Russian Air Force Commander Killed in An-26 Crash

A tragic aircraft accident in Crimea has claimed the lives of 30 individuals, including Alexander Otroshchenko, a senior commander in Russia's air force, as reported by Russian media on Monday.

The ill-fated An-26 transport plane crashed into a cliff on March 31 due to an alleged technical malfunction, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. This aircraft, in service since the 1960s, has a problematic safety record.

Previous An-26 incidents include a crash in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region in 2022, a fatal training flight crash in 2020, and deadly accidents in South Sudan and Ivory Coast, highlighting its concerning history.

(With inputs from agencies.)