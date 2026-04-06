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Tragedy in Crimea: Senior Russian Air Force Commander Killed in An-26 Crash

A Russian Air Force commander, Alexander Otroshchenko, died in a military transport aircraft crash in Crimea, killing 30 people. The An-26 aircraft, operational since the late 1960s, has a history of technical malfunctions and fatal crashes, including incidents in Ukraine, South Sudan, and Ivory Coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:31 IST
Tragedy in Crimea: Senior Russian Air Force Commander Killed in An-26 Crash
aircraft
  • Country:
  • Russia

A tragic aircraft accident in Crimea has claimed the lives of 30 individuals, including Alexander Otroshchenko, a senior commander in Russia's air force, as reported by Russian media on Monday.

The ill-fated An-26 transport plane crashed into a cliff on March 31 due to an alleged technical malfunction, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. This aircraft, in service since the 1960s, has a problematic safety record.

Previous An-26 incidents include a crash in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region in 2022, a fatal training flight crash in 2020, and deadly accidents in South Sudan and Ivory Coast, highlighting its concerning history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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