Tragedy in Crimea: Senior Russian Air Force Commander Killed in An-26 Crash
A Russian Air Force commander, Alexander Otroshchenko, died in a military transport aircraft crash in Crimea, killing 30 people. The An-26 aircraft, operational since the late 1960s, has a history of technical malfunctions and fatal crashes, including incidents in Ukraine, South Sudan, and Ivory Coast.
- Country:
- Russia
A tragic aircraft accident in Crimea has claimed the lives of 30 individuals, including Alexander Otroshchenko, a senior commander in Russia's air force, as reported by Russian media on Monday.
The ill-fated An-26 transport plane crashed into a cliff on March 31 due to an alleged technical malfunction, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. This aircraft, in service since the 1960s, has a problematic safety record.
Previous An-26 incidents include a crash in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region in 2022, a fatal training flight crash in 2020, and deadly accidents in South Sudan and Ivory Coast, highlighting its concerning history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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