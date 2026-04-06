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PhonePe Offers First-Year Free SBI Card with Massive Rewards

PhonePe launches a no-cost, first-year offer for its SBI Card, targeting the modern digital consumer with significant rewards for online transactions. The PhonePe SBI Card promises updated financial perks including major savings on routine expenses, travel, and insurance, alongside a seamless onboarding experience via the PhonePe app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:44 IST
PhonePe Offers First-Year Free SBI Card with Massive Rewards
Representative Image (Photo/PhonePe). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PhonePe, a leader in digital payment solutions, has unveiled an enticing limited-time offer on its newly launched PhonePe SBI Card credit card. The initiative aims to expand access to premium financial rewards, with the card offered free for the first year, eliminating any initial joining fee.

Tailored for digital-savvy consumers, the PhonePe SBI Card is compatible with both RuPay and VISA platforms, providing users with substantial benefits during online transactions. Key features include universal 5% rewards on all online purchases, along with 10% savings on select PhonePe categories like utility payments and insurance.

Additional perks for cardholders encompass complimentary access to airport lounges domestically and abroad, making travel more luxurious. With every card reward point equating to ₹1, users can apply their accumulated points against their credit card bill, ensuring financial returns on everyday spending. The card is easily accessible for application via the PhonePe app, ensuring a smooth digital onboarding process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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