Australia’s War Hero Arrested: The Shocking Downfall of Ben Roberts-Smith

Australia's most decorated living soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, was arrested at Sydney Airport on Tuesday morning, accused of five counts of war crime, including murder during his service in Afghanistan.

The former Australian Defence Force member will face charges related to the killings of five individuals between 2009 and 2012, risking life imprisonment if found guilty.

Previously lauded as a national hero and recipient of numerous military honors, Roberts-Smith has denied the allegations, which surfaced during an extensive 2018 investigative media report and culminated in Australia's most costly defamation trial.