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Monomark Engineering's IPO: A New Chapter in Industrial Services

Monomark Engineering (India) Limited, a prominent industrial services provider, is gearing up for an IPO by filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus. The IPO aims to raise capital to improve working capital for operations. Key appointments include Holani Consultants as the Book Running Lead Manager and Bigshare Services as Registrar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:25 IST
Monomark Engineering's IPO: A New Chapter in Industrial Services
  • Country:
  • India

Monomark Engineering (India) Limited, a key player in industrial operations, maintenance services, and metal fabrication, has officially initiated the process for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) by submitting its Draft Red Herring Prospectus. The company plans to issue up to 2,70,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

The funds generated from the IPO are intended to support the company's incremental working capital needs, which are crucial for its ongoing and future operations. The move is seen as a strategic step to bolster the financial backbone of the company.

Holani Consultants Private Limited has been designated as the Book Running Lead Manager for the IPO process, ensuring the offering adheres to all regulatory standards. Additionally, Bigshare Services Private Limited will handle the registrar duties. The diversified industrial firm serves various sectors including metals, cement, ports, and OEMs.

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