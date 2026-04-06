MICA Celebrates 31st Convocation with a Vision for Future Innovators

MICA, the School of Ideas, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, marked its 31st convocation ceremony, bestowing diplomas, certificates, and fellowships upon 255 students from its renowned programs. The event, held on Saturday, was graced by Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks, as chief guest, alongside MICA's governing council, faculty, alumni, and families.

In her opening address, Jaya Deshmukh, MICA's Director and CEO, underscored the institution's dynamic vision amid technological and societal changes. She referred to the emerging 'age of imagination,' driven by artificial intelligence, and the imperative to groom creative minds poised to influence the future.

Deshmukh celebrated the convocation as a moment of reflection and renewal, urging graduates to embody MICA's tenets of curiosity, empathy, and resilience in their pathways. She unveiled MICA's new academic framework, the 'MICA Lens,' which synthesizes creativity, culture, communication, commerce, and community, alongside an expanded curriculum with new specialties in brand management, sales, and data analytics.

Chief Guest Sushant Dash stressed the merit of consistency and tangible results, cautioning against reliance on sporadic brilliance. He urged students to translate creative ideas into significant outcomes, emphasizing the role of judgment in navigating AI technology.

The ceremony concluded with awards for academic excellence and creative success, complemented by the release of the Year Book 2025-26, which encapsulates the accomplishments of the graduating cohort.

(With inputs from agencies.)