Western Railway's Bold Upgrade: 15-Car Trains Hit the Suburban Tracks

Western Railway is set to enhance its suburban train services by upgrading 17 trains to 15-car rakes, a move that introduces longer trains on the Virar-Dahanu corridor for the first time. This expansion is part of a strategic effort to improve commuter convenience and address overcrowding issues.

Two new 15-car rakes have been stationed at the Virar carshed, with eight services on the Virar-Dahanu section and nine on the bustling Churchgate-Virar route transitioning to longer formations. This change is anticipated later this month, marking a significant milestone in enhancing suburban capacity.

This initiative aims to provide additional passenger carrying capacity during peak hours, particularly on routes connecting Mumbai's suburban network with Palghar district. It's a vital step in responding to the growing commuter demand on key stretches of the Western Railway's northern section.

(With inputs from agencies.)