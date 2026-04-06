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Miracle on Tracks: Safe Delivery Aboard Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express

A pregnant woman safely delivered a baby girl aboard the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express with the help of South Central Railway's Vijayawada division staff. The staff coordinated medical assistance and ensured a special train halt to transfer them to a hospital. Both mother and baby are in good health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:31 IST
Miracle on Tracks: Safe Delivery Aboard Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express
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A pregnant woman aboard the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express received crucial assistance from the South Central Railway staff, leading to a successful delivery on the move.

The incident took place on April 5, shortly after the train passed Annavaram. The ticket checking staff in the B1 coach responded swiftly when the woman went into labor.

G Jyothi, TTI (Amenities), coordinated efforts with colleagues to arrange an emergency medical response and halted the train at Elamanchili station for rapid hospital transfer. Both the mother and her newborn daughter are reportedly in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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