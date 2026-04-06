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Blaze on Kanakadurga Flyover: SUV Fire Incident

An SUV caught fire on the Kanakadurga flyover in Gollapudi while being towed, with no casualties reported. The poor condition of the vehicle's tyres, along with high summer temperatures, caused the blaze. A case of accidental fire has been registered by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:55 IST
Blaze on Kanakadurga Flyover: SUV Fire Incident
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An SUV blaze on the Kanakadurga flyover brought traffic to a standstill on Monday. The vehicle, towed from a security office, ignited due to poor tyre condition and extreme summer heat, police confirmed. Investigations are ongoing, but no injuries were reported.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Durga Rao, explained, "The wheels' deteriorated state likely initiated the fire." Fortunately, bystanders and commuters remained unharmed as the SUV was fully engulfed.

Authorities have classified the incident as an accidental fire, with further inquiries to ascertain all contributing factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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