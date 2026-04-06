Pioneering Survey Set to Transform India's Services Sector Data Landscape

The National Statistics Office (NSO) has announced a landmark initiative set to reshape how India gathers data on its crucial services sector. The first-ever Annual Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises will commence for the 2024-25 period, targeting over 1.21 lakh enterprises across the nation.

This ambitious survey, using the GSTN database as its foundation, will begin in April 2026 and cover both states and Union Territories. It aims to deliver vital insights into India's services sector, which constitutes more than half of the nation's GDP and is pivotal in job creation and economic advancement.

Conducted under updated legal provisions, the survey will enhance evidence-based economic policymaking, mirroring the approach used for the manufacturing sector. Data collection will occur through a secure web portal, ensuring confidentiality and reliability, thereby fortifying public trust in the NSO's data prowess.