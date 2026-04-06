Keystone Realtors Reports Major Surge in Pre-Sales Amid Robust Demand

Keystone Realtors Ltd has announced a 58% surge in pre-sales, totaling Rs 1,346 crore during the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to the previous year's Rs 854 crore. This increase reflects stronger demand in the property market.

Throughout 2025-26, the company's sales bookings climbed by 33%, reaching Rs 4,022 crore, a notable rise from Rs 3,028 crore in the previous fiscal year. Under the Rustomjee brand, Keystone Realtors launched seven projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, highlighting a revenue potential of Rs 9,813 crore.

Boman Irani, CMD of Keystone Realtors, emphasized the firm's accomplishments in key performance metrics, noting their strategic positioning to leverage redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai. With a solid financial standing, the company remains poised for continued growth.