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Delhi's Innovation Challenge: Racing Against Air Pollution

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has urged rapid trials of 22 innovative solutions to combat Delhi's air pollution. Selected from 284 entries, these innovations will undergo assessment and real-world trials. The government aims to implement effective, low-cost technologies to significantly reduce vehicular and ambient pollution levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 08:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 08:10 IST
Delhi's Innovation Challenge: Racing Against Air Pollution
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In a significant move to address Delhi's chronic air pollution, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has directed speedier field trials of 22 innovations identified under the Delhi government's Innovation Challenge. These groundbreaking solutions were selected from a pool of 284 entries to tackle the city's pressing environmental issue effectively.

At a high-profile meeting with officials from various agencies, Minister Sirsa emphasized the importance of accelerating trial runs for these technology-driven innovations, which include emission control devices, air treatment towers, and particulate aggregators. The trials are set to take place at key locations across the city to ensure a comprehensive assessment.

The government has committed to supporting the deployment of these solutions with logistical and financial backing, aiming for a swift implementation to provide Delhi with cleaner air. The top performers in these trials stand to win lucrative rewards, highlighting the city's commitment to combatting pollution with innovative measures.

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