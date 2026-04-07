Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Polluting Industries: Revised Penalties Imminent

Maharashtra's Environment Department is set to revise current bank guarantees and fines imposed on polluting industries after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report highlighted significant lapses. A committee will propose a new structure for penalties within three months, aiming to enhance industry accountability and transparency.

The CAG report, presented during the state's recent Budget session, revealed that 2,678 bank guarantees worth Rs 272.47 crore were not obtained in physical form, raising concerns about verification and execution of forfeiture orders. Additionally, Rs 17.98 crore from forfeited guarantees was misallocated, while Rs 183.25 crore in environmental compensation remains uncollected.

A proposed revision will consider pollution levels to adjust rates, with stricter policies in critically polluted areas like Chandrapur. An online system will aid in monitoring these transactions, thereby improving transparency. These efforts align with a Supreme Court order empowering regulatory bodies to impose compensations and seek bank guarantees to curb environmental harm.