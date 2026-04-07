Tragic Turn of Events: Abducted Family's Fate Sealed in Road Mishap

In a shocking twist following a tragic road accident, two injured children were discovered to have been abducted from Gurugram, along with their father. Authorities have reported that the accident, occurring on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway, left five dead and several others injured.

Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek disclosed that the incident unearthed a deeper narrative of abduction linked to a familial conflict. During the investigation, driver Prince's unsatisfactory responses unraveled a plot involving accused Manmohan's wish to marry a minor, leading to the kidnapping of auto driver Manoj and his children.

With corroborating information from Prince, police successfully rescued Manoj from a residence tied to the deceased suspect Manmohan. Haryana Police have been alerted and further investigation will be executed to delve into the details of this multi-faceted case.

(With inputs from agencies.)