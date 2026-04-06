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Revamped Timelines for National Highway Projects: A Strategic Overhaul

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced updated guidelines for construction periods of national highways based on project costs, and terrain difficulty, introducing a more scientific approach to project timelines, reflecting critical geography and structural challenges to streamline future highway developments across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:11 IST
Revamped Timelines for National Highway Projects: A Strategic Overhaul
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has revamped guidelines for national highway projects, setting new timelines based on scientific analysis. Construction periods now vary depending on project costs and geographical challenges.

Projects costing up to Rs 300 crore have a base period of 12 months, while those between Rs 301 and 500 crore are slated for 18 months. Projects in the Rs 501-1,500 crore range will require 24 months, with additional time for difficult terrains.

This approach aims to address previous discrepancies by factoring in complex geographical and structural considerations, aiming for a more realistic construction timeline and efficient infrastructure development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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