Revamped Timelines for National Highway Projects: A Strategic Overhaul

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has revamped guidelines for national highway projects, setting new timelines based on scientific analysis. Construction periods now vary depending on project costs and geographical challenges.

Projects costing up to Rs 300 crore have a base period of 12 months, while those between Rs 301 and 500 crore are slated for 18 months. Projects in the Rs 501-1,500 crore range will require 24 months, with additional time for difficult terrains.

This approach aims to address previous discrepancies by factoring in complex geographical and structural considerations, aiming for a more realistic construction timeline and efficient infrastructure development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)