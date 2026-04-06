Kangra Drivers Demand Local Vehicle Fitness Centres Amid Transport Turmoil

Transport services in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, were disrupted as drivers of private buses, taxis, and trucks commenced a strike demanding vehicle fitness certificate centres in each tehsil of the district.

The protestors criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after the closure of the district's RTO and Motor Vehicle Inspector offices. 'The government has compelled us to strike,' stated Ashok Sharma, president of the McLeod Ganj Taxi Union.

The shutdown has forced drivers to travel to Dehra for certification, causing inconvenience. Government officials have assured that solutions, including the setup of Automated Testing Stations, are being considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)