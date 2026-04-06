EC Denies Mamata's Claim of CRPF Deployment Bias

The Election Commission (EC) has dismissed allegations made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the deployment of CRPF personnel from BJP-governed Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal. Banerjee had claimed that the movement aimed to influence the upcoming elections in her state, but the EC insisted its operations remain impartial.

An EC official clarified that all deployments of central forces adhere to established standard operating procedures, ensuring fair, fear-free, and peaceful elections. The assertion comes after Banerjee accused the EC of acting under BJP influence, labeling it a '15-25 day game.'

With West Bengal set to go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, tensions rise between Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party and the EC, especially amid the Special Intensive Revision of the voters' list. Accusations of bias are compounding electoral tensions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)