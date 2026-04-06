Left Menu

EC Denies Mamata's Claim of CRPF Deployment Bias

Election Commission officials refuted claims by West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that CRPF personnel from BJP-led Uttar Pradesh were deployed in the state for political motives. The EC reiterated its commitment to conducting fair and peaceful elections amidst accusations of bias and tensions surrounding the voters' list revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:19 IST
EC Denies Mamata's Claim of CRPF Deployment Bias
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) has dismissed allegations made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the deployment of CRPF personnel from BJP-governed Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal. Banerjee had claimed that the movement aimed to influence the upcoming elections in her state, but the EC insisted its operations remain impartial.

An EC official clarified that all deployments of central forces adhere to established standard operating procedures, ensuring fair, fear-free, and peaceful elections. The assertion comes after Banerjee accused the EC of acting under BJP influence, labeling it a '15-25 day game.'

With West Bengal set to go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, tensions rise between Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party and the EC, especially amid the Special Intensive Revision of the voters' list. Accusations of bias are compounding electoral tensions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sarma Refutes Congress Allegations Over Dubai Property Claims

Sarma Refutes Congress Allegations Over Dubai Property Claims

 India
2
Major Diplomatic Movements Amidst West Asia Conflicts

Major Diplomatic Movements Amidst West Asia Conflicts

 India
3
TMC's Fiery Volley: Banerjee Slams Modi and Shah Over Pakistan Threat Silence

TMC's Fiery Volley: Banerjee Slams Modi and Shah Over Pakistan Threat Silenc...

 India
4
Astrologer Under Fire: The Dark Side of a Self-Styled Advisor

Astrologer Under Fire: The Dark Side of a Self-Styled Advisor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026