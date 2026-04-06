Late CM Karunanidhi called PM Modi 'good person', says Palaniswami in poll campaign in Perambalur.
PTI | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:17 IST
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Late CM Karunanidhi called PM Modi 'good person', says Palaniswami in poll campaign in Perambalur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Karunanidhi
- Modi
- Palaniswami
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- respect
- Perambalur
- admiration
- unity
- poll campaign
- bipartisan
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