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Protest Erupts Over Kannada Language Preservation in Karnataka's Education System

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) protested against Karnataka's Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for urging a reconsideration of the state government decision to implement a grading system instead of marks for the SSLC exam's third language. Accusing the Governor of promoting Hindi dominance, KRV demands a recall of Gehlot, advocating for Kannada language preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:17 IST
Protest Erupts Over Kannada Language Preservation in Karnataka's Education System
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) staged a protest against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over a directive to reconsider replacing the marks system with a grading system for the SSLC (Class 10) exam's third language. Accusations flew as the KRV labeled the Governor an 'agent of Hindi imperialists.'

Speaking to reporters, KRV President T A Narayana Gowda criticized Gehlot's perceived bias against regional languages, particularly Kannada. Gowda urged the Centre to recall the Governor, stating, 'Karnataka doesn't need such a governor,' and suggested the Governor should instead promote Kannada in North Indian states.

The protest response follows a controversial letter from Lok Bhavan asking for a comprehensive examination of the new grading policy, citing multiple representations. The Ministry of School Education announced that the policy aims to prevent students' failures linked to the marks system, yet Hindi's prominence as a third language remains a contentious issue.

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