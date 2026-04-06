Controversy Unfolds Over CEC Removal Motion Rejection

In a tense political move, notices for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, initiated by the Opposition, were dismissed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday.

The Congress, with its general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, voiced its disapproval, invoking past events to highlight the significance of the matter. Ramesh hinted at previous precedents when similar petitions led to major political shifts.

Both the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman have chosen not to entertain the notice of motion filed under Article 324(5) of the Constitution, which seeks the removal of the current Chief Election Commissioner.