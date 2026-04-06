Mumbai Metro Expands: New Corridors Boost Connectivity
Mumbai's metro network is set to expand with the inauguration of Metro Lines 2B and 9, enhancing suburban connectivity. Metro Line 9 establishes the first corridor in Thane, while Line 2B extends service to key areas. The expansion aims to create a fully integrated network with improved frequency and streamlined operations.
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The Mumbai metro network will see further expansion starting Tuesday as two new corridors, Metro Lines 2B and 9, launch to enhance suburban connectivity. This extension is a move towards realizing the vision of a fully integrated metro system in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Metro Line 9 will be the first corridor in the Thane district, while Line 2B will cover important Harbour Line areas like Chembur. MMRDA stated that both corridors would begin commercial operations on April 8, following formal inaugurations in the presence of state government officials.
The opening of these lines will occur in phases. Line 7 will operate in conjunction with Line 9 to offer direct connectivity from Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar. MMRDA's Metropolitan Commissioner highlighted that this expansion marks a significant milestone in the metro's growth, facilitating better passenger load distribution and seamless travel across the network.
(With inputs from agencies.)