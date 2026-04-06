Mumbai Metro Expands: New Corridors Boost Connectivity

The Mumbai metro network will see further expansion starting Tuesday as two new corridors, Metro Lines 2B and 9, launch to enhance suburban connectivity. This extension is a move towards realizing the vision of a fully integrated metro system in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Metro Line 9 will be the first corridor in the Thane district, while Line 2B will cover important Harbour Line areas like Chembur. MMRDA stated that both corridors would begin commercial operations on April 8, following formal inaugurations in the presence of state government officials.

The opening of these lines will occur in phases. Line 7 will operate in conjunction with Line 9 to offer direct connectivity from Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar. MMRDA's Metropolitan Commissioner highlighted that this expansion marks a significant milestone in the metro's growth, facilitating better passenger load distribution and seamless travel across the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)