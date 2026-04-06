Left Menu

Mumbai Metro Expands: New Corridors Boost Connectivity

Mumbai's metro network is set to expand with the inauguration of Metro Lines 2B and 9, enhancing suburban connectivity. Metro Line 9 establishes the first corridor in Thane, while Line 2B extends service to key areas. The expansion aims to create a fully integrated network with improved frequency and streamlined operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:17 IST
Mumbai Metro Expands: New Corridors Boost Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai metro network will see further expansion starting Tuesday as two new corridors, Metro Lines 2B and 9, launch to enhance suburban connectivity. This extension is a move towards realizing the vision of a fully integrated metro system in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Metro Line 9 will be the first corridor in the Thane district, while Line 2B will cover important Harbour Line areas like Chembur. MMRDA stated that both corridors would begin commercial operations on April 8, following formal inaugurations in the presence of state government officials.

The opening of these lines will occur in phases. Line 7 will operate in conjunction with Line 9 to offer direct connectivity from Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar. MMRDA's Metropolitan Commissioner highlighted that this expansion marks a significant milestone in the metro's growth, facilitating better passenger load distribution and seamless travel across the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unfolding Drama in Maharashtra: NCP’s Uncertain Future

Unfolding Drama in Maharashtra: NCP’s Uncertain Future

 India
2
Nepal's Supreme Court Orders Swift Completion of Investigation on Political Leaders

Nepal's Supreme Court Orders Swift Completion of Investigation on Political ...

 Nepal
3
Tensions Erupt: Deadly Airstrike in Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Tensions Erupt: Deadly Airstrike in Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
4
Tensions Rise as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal Amid Escalating Conflict

Tensions Rise as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal Amid Escalating Conflict

 Iran

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026