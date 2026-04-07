Anthropic's Revenue Soars Beyond $30 Billion Amid Unprecedented Growth

In a remarkable financial achievement, Anthropic has reported a run-rate revenue surge to over $30 billion, a dramatic increase from the $9 billion noted at the close of 2025. This notable growth is attributed to the escalating demand from Claude customers throughout 2026.

The company highlighted that the number of business clients spending over $1 million annually more than doubled, with the count rising from 500 in February during Anthropic's Series G funding to over 1,000 in less than two months. This financial momentum coincides with a pivotal agreement with Google and Broadcom, designed to secure extensive next-generation Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) capacity, bolstering Anthropic's computational infrastructure.

Krishna Rao, CFO of Anthropic, emphasized the strategic expansion, stating that the new partnership with Google and Broadcom underscores their commitment to scaling infrastructure in response to the exponential growth in customer demand. The majority of this new infrastructure will be located within the United States, enhancing Anthropic's $50 billion investment in American computing capacity announced in November 2025.

While deepening ties with Google Cloud through expanded TPU capacity, Anthropic continues to embrace a multi-platform hardware strategy, utilizing AWS Trainium, Google TPUs, and NVIDIA GPUs for various applications. The diversity in platforms ensures robust performance and resilience, with Amazon remaining a key cloud partner, as Anthropic comprehensive support across the major cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.