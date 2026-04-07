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Yamal LNG Resumes Exports to China Amidst European Ban

Yamal LNG, Russia's major liquefied gas producer, ships its first cargo to China since November. This comes before Europe's LNG import ban from Russia. The Geneva gas carrier, receiving cargo near Murmansk, heads to China, highlighting a potential gas supply shift due to EU restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:24 IST
Yamal LNG Resumes Exports to China Amidst European Ban

Yamal LNG, under Russia's top liquefied natural gas producer Novatek, has dispatched its first cargo to China since last November, according to LSEG data published on Tuesday. This development comes just weeks ahead of the impending European ban on Russian LNG imports.

The Arctic-based project has predominantly exported its frozen gas to European nations. President Vladimir Putin recently stated that Russia might redirect gas supplies away from Europe in response to the European Union's decision to prohibit Russian pipeline gas imports by late 2027, along with new short-term Russian LNG contracts effective from April 25.

Ship-tracking data from LSEG indicated that the LNG carrier Geneva is en route to China, having received its shipment from the Arc-class tanker Vladimir Rusanov near Russia's Arctic port of Murmansk. The tanker is expected to dock in China on May 15. Notably, Yamal LNG's last shipment to China in late November took a route around Africa, arriving at the end of January.

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