The Ukrainian military has reported significant disruptions during the 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire, citing a staggering 469 violations by Russian forces. The ceasefire, which was supposed to create a temporary period of peace, was breached shortly after taking effect at 1300 GMT on Saturday.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's military, the violations included 22 enemy assault actions, demonstrating the persistent aggression despite the ceasefire terms. On social media, officials detailed the numerous shelling incidents and drone strikes contributing to the conflict's escalation.

The data from Ukraine's military highlights 153 incidents of shelling and nearly 300 strikes by both attack and First-Person View drones. These figures paint a grim picture of ongoing hostility and underscore the fragility of peace efforts in the region.