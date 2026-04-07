EY Report: West Asia Tensions and AI Impact India's Financial Sector

A recent analysis by EY indicates that ongoing geopolitical tensions, especially the West Asia conflict, are poised to impact India's financial services sector through deep and multifaceted effects over time. The report forecasts that the sector's future will be significantly shaped by these pressures, despite appearing less immediately impactful than previous macroeconomic stresses.

EY's findings reveal that the initial signs of financial pressure are already evident, such as prolonged supply chains, escalating cost burdens, and tightened liquidity across various sectors. These first-order pressures are likely to manifest in compressing profit margins, postponed investments, and tighter working-capital cycles, while subsequent stresses may result in ecosystem-level payment delays and employment disturbances.

The report also underscores the intricate role of artificial intelligence in escalating employment risks, particularly within IT and services sectors, contributing to broader economic disruptions. Indian banks, facing multiple disruptive factors, are advised to implement tiered risk assessment strategies, acknowledging that while first-order impacts reflect in treasury metrics, second and third-order effects are driven by borrower behavior and broader economic strains. (ANI)