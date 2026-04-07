Severe Landslides Cut Off Pangi Valley Amid Heavy Rains in Himachal

Heavy rains over the past 24 hours caused a severe landslide on the border of Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts, severing the remote Pangi valley from the rest of Himachal Pradesh. Local authorities have issued orange and yellow warnings of ongoing severe weather conditions.

The massive landslide destroyed a 60-meter stretch of the Sansari-Kullu-Manali road, leaving about 40-50 people stranded in private vehicles and taxis. The severe cold wave worsened conditions for those caught in the disaster. The Border Road Organisation is working to reopen the affected road, according to SDM Pangi Amandeep Singh.

Simultaneously, reports have emerged of crops being damaged in Shimla due to hailstorms. Scattered rains were recorded across the state, and the meteorological department has issued further warnings, predicting continued wet spells and temperature drops in the region due to a fresh Western Disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)