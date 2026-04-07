Left Menu

Severe Landslides Cut Off Pangi Valley Amid Heavy Rains in Himachal

Heavy rains have caused a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh, isolating Pangi valley. An orange alert predicts further thunderstorms. Approximately 40-50 people are stranded following the road destruction, while efforts are being made to reopen routes. The landslide has also damaged crops in Shimla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:59 IST
Severe Landslides Cut Off Pangi Valley Amid Heavy Rains in Himachal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains over the past 24 hours caused a severe landslide on the border of Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts, severing the remote Pangi valley from the rest of Himachal Pradesh. Local authorities have issued orange and yellow warnings of ongoing severe weather conditions.

The massive landslide destroyed a 60-meter stretch of the Sansari-Kullu-Manali road, leaving about 40-50 people stranded in private vehicles and taxis. The severe cold wave worsened conditions for those caught in the disaster. The Border Road Organisation is working to reopen the affected road, according to SDM Pangi Amandeep Singh.

Simultaneously, reports have emerged of crops being damaged in Shimla due to hailstorms. Scattered rains were recorded across the state, and the meteorological department has issued further warnings, predicting continued wet spells and temperature drops in the region due to a fresh Western Disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Industrial Boost with Incentive Package

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Industrial Boost with Incentive Package

 India
2
FIFA Takes Action: Spanish FA Faces Disciplinary Heat Over Anti-Muslim Chants

FIFA Takes Action: Spanish FA Faces Disciplinary Heat Over Anti-Muslim Chant...

 Switzerland
3
New Weight-Loss Pills Revolutionize the Obesity Market

New Weight-Loss Pills Revolutionize the Obesity Market

 Global
4
High Court Stands Firm on PhD Admission Fraud Case

High Court Stands Firm on PhD Admission Fraud Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is quietly reinforcing bias in education systems

How AI errors in dosage and drug interactions could harm patients

How banks are rewriting financial safety systems with AI

How emotional and social AI are reshaping human–machine relationships

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026