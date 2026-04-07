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Swift Justice: Five Nabbed for Daring Highway Heist

In Jharkhand's Godda district, police arrested five individuals on charges of looting Rs 4.5 lakh from a businessman. The suspects, who wielded weapons during the crime, were swiftly apprehended and most of the stolen money was recovered, along with a gun and a motorcycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:58 IST
Swift Justice: Five Nabbed for Daring Highway Heist
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  • India

In a swift response to crime in Jharkhand's Godda district, police have successfully apprehended five individuals accused of committing a bold robbery.

The incident occurred on April 3 on NH 133, where the suspects reportedly chased and stopped businessman Kamal Kishore Singh.

Brandishing weapons, the perpetrators made off with Rs 4.5 lakh of business collection money. Effective police action led to arrests and the recovery of Rs 4.06 lakh, a pistol, and a motorcycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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