Swift Justice: Five Nabbed for Daring Highway Heist

In a swift response to crime in Jharkhand's Godda district, police have successfully apprehended five individuals accused of committing a bold robbery.

The incident occurred on April 3 on NH 133, where the suspects reportedly chased and stopped businessman Kamal Kishore Singh.

Brandishing weapons, the perpetrators made off with Rs 4.5 lakh of business collection money. Effective police action led to arrests and the recovery of Rs 4.06 lakh, a pistol, and a motorcycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)