Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal: A Political Flashpoint
The deletion of nearly 91 lakh voters from West Bengal's rolls has become a political battleground. As accusations fly between parties, the situation has heightened tensions ahead of assembly polls. While some accuse the EC of bias, others argue it's a cleanup exercise. The controversy underscores deep-rooted political and demographic divides in the state.
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In a significant development, close to 91 lakh voters' names have been removed from the electoral rolls in West Bengal, according to recent Election Commission figures. This action has become a major political flashpoint with the assembly polls approaching on April 23.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asserted that the deletions were targeted at communities, including Matua and Rajbanshi. Conversely, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari argues they are necessary to prevent so-called 'Bangladeshi Muslims' from voting. The Election Commission is yet to officially announce the revised voter base.
This issue has further polarized the state, with significant deletions seen in districts such as Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas. With accusations and counteraccusations flying among political parties, this situation is indicative of the broader challenges facing West Bengal's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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