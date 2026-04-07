Andhra Pradesh Unveils Modern Firefighting Fleet

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu officially launched a modern fleet of fire department vehicles as part of the state's ongoing efforts to upgrade its emergency response infrastructure. The launch, which took place at the Amaravati parade ground, signifies a major step in the state's broader Rs 252 crore modernization plan.

The initiative involves purchasing new equipment and vehicles to better equip the fire department in its lifesaving missions. Chief Minister Naidu emphasized the importance of adapting to the increasing number of high-rise buildings and ensuring that emergency services are up to speed with modern demands.

In this initial phase, the state government has procured 25 advanced fire tenders, 40 quick-response vehicles with high-pressure pumps, 50 inflatable rubber boats, and 30 BA set compressors. Chief Minister Naidu praised the effective utilization of central funds and urged the fire department to set an exemplary standard for other states.