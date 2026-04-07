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Transforming Travel: Thane-Borivali Tunnel Set to Revolutionize Mumbai Commute

The Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project, launched by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, aims to reduce travel time between Borivali and Thane by creating an underground route beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Expected to complete by May 2028, the project will see the planting of 11,000 trees as a compensatory measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:09 IST
Transforming Travel: Thane-Borivali Tunnel Set to Revolutionize Mumbai Commute
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  • India

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis initiated work on the ambitious Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project. Set to span 11.84 km beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, this development promises to cut travel time between Borivali and Thane from 90 to 15 minutes.

The project, positioned as an eco-friendly solution, includes the planting of 11,000 trees to offset environmental impact, ensuring the biodiversity within the national park remains undisturbed.

Facilitated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the tunnels will employ four giant Tunnel Boring Machines. Upon completion, this infrastructure will also serve as a crucial bypass for vehicles from Nashik, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai, significantly reducing congestion on Ghodbunder Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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