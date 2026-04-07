IDBI Bank Strategic Sale Stalls as Bids Fall Below Reserve Price
The government seeks revised financial bids from potential buyers of IDBI Bank due to initial bids falling below the set reserve price. Amid global uncertainty, the government's disinvestment efforts focus on the IDBI sale where 60.72% stake is planned to be sold. The sale process faces delays due to unmet bid expectations.
- Country:
- India
The strategic sale of IDBI Bank has reached a critical juncture as the government considers soliciting new financial bids. Initial offers from two interested parties, Fairfax and Emirates NBD, failed to meet the reserve price established by an inter-ministerial group.
Facing global economic uncertainty, exacerbated by the West Asia crisis, the Indian government relies on disinvestment and asset monetisation strategies to maintain fiscal stability. The sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank is a key component of these efforts.
Despite entering the final stages of the bid process, the original offers fell short, prompting the government to re-evaluate its approach to avoid further delays. The Life Insurance Corporation of India and the government collectively hold a 94.71% stake in the bank, with the intention of selling a significant portion.