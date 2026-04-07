IDBI Bank Strategic Sale Stalls as Bids Fall Below Reserve Price

The strategic sale of IDBI Bank has reached a critical juncture as the government considers soliciting new financial bids. Initial offers from two interested parties, Fairfax and Emirates NBD, failed to meet the reserve price established by an inter-ministerial group.

Facing global economic uncertainty, exacerbated by the West Asia crisis, the Indian government relies on disinvestment and asset monetisation strategies to maintain fiscal stability. The sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank is a key component of these efforts.

Despite entering the final stages of the bid process, the original offers fell short, prompting the government to re-evaluate its approach to avoid further delays. The Life Insurance Corporation of India and the government collectively hold a 94.71% stake in the bank, with the intention of selling a significant portion.