India's Nuclear Leap: The Rise of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the first criticality of the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. This milestone in India's nuclear energy programme reflects the country's capabilities in advanced science and indigenous technology. The reactor, developed by BHAVINI, is a key component of India's nuclear strategy.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu applauded a critical milestone for India's nuclear energy capabilities, as the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam achieved its first criticality.
Labeling it a 'historic leap,' Khandu emphasized the reactor's significance to India's clean energy ambitions and capabilities in advanced technology. The development symbolizes India's growing prowess in indigenous nuclear technology.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has made significant strides in science and energy security, said Khandu. Using advanced domestic technology, the reactor highlights India's self-reliance and supports long-term energy security. Built by BHAVINI, the 500 MWe reactor is a key part of the nation's three-stage nuclear plan, designed for sustainable energy through uranium and thorium resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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