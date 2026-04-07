Left Menu

India's Nuclear Leap: The Rise of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the first criticality of the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. This milestone in India's nuclear energy programme reflects the country's capabilities in advanced science and indigenous technology. The reactor, developed by BHAVINI, is a key component of India's nuclear strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:53 IST
India's Nuclear Leap: The Rise of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu applauded a critical milestone for India's nuclear energy capabilities, as the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam achieved its first criticality.

Labeling it a 'historic leap,' Khandu emphasized the reactor's significance to India's clean energy ambitions and capabilities in advanced technology. The development symbolizes India's growing prowess in indigenous nuclear technology.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has made significant strides in science and energy security, said Khandu. Using advanced domestic technology, the reactor highlights India's self-reliance and supports long-term energy security. Built by BHAVINI, the 500 MWe reactor is a key part of the nation's three-stage nuclear plan, designed for sustainable energy through uranium and thorium resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iranian Strikes Ignite Tensions at Saudi Arabia's Petrochemical Hub

Iranian Strikes Ignite Tensions at Saudi Arabia's Petrochemical Hub

 Global
2
Voter Roll Controversy: Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Alleged Discrimination

Voter Roll Controversy: Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Alleged Discrimi...

 India
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Defies Trump’s Strait Ultimatum

Tensions Escalate: Iran Defies Trump’s Strait Ultimatum

 Global
4
India's Nuclear Milestone: PFBR Attains Criticality

India's Nuclear Milestone: PFBR Attains Criticality

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026