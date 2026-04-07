Delhi Court Grants Bail to Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in AIADMK Election Symbol Case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a money laundering case related to the AIADMK's 'two leaves' election symbol. Despite this, he remains incarcerated due to other pending cases against him.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne emphasized the importance of liberty, stating that it is a key constitutional principle that shouldn't be compromised by state enforcing special legislation or economic offenses.

Judge Gogne pointed out the serious nature of money laundering but argued that special legislation like the PMLA shouldn't obstruct an accused's liberty. He noted that Chandrasekhar had already served a significant amount of detention and has been granted bail in most of his other cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)