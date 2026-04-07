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Mizoram's Peace Pact: A New Dawn for HPC(D)

The Mizoram government is set to sign a peace accord with the Lalhmingthanga Sanate-led faction of the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) on April 14 in Sakawrdai village. The agreement aims at improved infrastructure, connectivity, and acknowledging Hmar festivals, while facilitating the transition of approximately 40 HPC(D) cadres to civilian life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:53 IST
Mizoram's Peace Pact: A New Dawn for HPC(D)
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government is preparing to sign a peace accord with the Lalhmingthanga Sanate-led faction of the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic). The anticipated signing, scheduled for April 14, will take place in Sakawrdai village, Aizawl district, as announced by an official.

The agreement focuses predominantly on infrastructure and connectivity enhancements, setting up Eklavya Residential Schools, and recognizing Hmar cultural festivals. A significant element of the accord is the peaceful surrender of around 40 HPC(D) insurgents, facilitating their reintegration into civilian life.

This faction, historically linked to various criminal activities, is the last remaining insurgent group in Mizoram not yet part of the peace process. The signing signifies a major step towards stability and development in the region.

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