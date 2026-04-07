Rajiv Ranjan Jha Joins REC Board as Nominee Director

Rajiv Ranjan Jha, currently Director (Projects) at Power Finance Corporation, has been appointed as the nominee director of PFC on the board of state-owned REC Ltd.

The Ministry of Power sanctioned Jha's appointment, which will take effect on April 6, 2026, following a regulatory filing.

Jha brings wealth of experience to the role, armed with academic qualifications from NIT Jamshedpur and IGNOU.