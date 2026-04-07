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Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Steps Down Amid Transformation

Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, has announced his resignation after four years, coinciding with the airline's ambitious transformation plan. Despite challenges like aircraft supply issues, Air India has modernized its systems, expanded its fleet, and initiated vital infrastructural projects since its transition to Tata Group ownership in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:04 IST
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Steps Down Amid Transformation
Campbell Wilson
  • Country:
  • India

Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson, announced his resignation after guiding the airline through significant transformation over the past four years. His tenure saw Air India overcoming unprecedented challenges, including supply chain disruptions, geopolitical conflicts, and soaring fuel costs.

Amid these headwinds, Wilson highlighted the airline's achievements since its 2022 acquisition by the Tata Group, commenting on the merger of airlines, modernisation of systems, and expansion of their fleet.

With nearly 600 new aircraft expected to join the fleet starting 2027, Wilson believes this is the right moment for a leadership transition. Alongside changes in leadership, the airline has initiated the development of critical infrastructure like training academies and maintenance bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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