Analysis: Inflation Woes Deepen Amid Rising Conflict
Inflation remained persistently high in February, even prior to the conflict in Iran, with a key Federal Reserve gauge showing significant monthly and yearly rises. The data underscores increased economic pressure, further exacerbated by subsequent gas price surges, complicating the Federal Reserve's policy decisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
Inflation continued to soar in February, a reality underscored by a Federal Reserve measure that showed notable hikes even before geopolitical tensions inflamed gas prices.
A crucial Federal Reserve gauge recorded a 0.4% increase from January, maintaining elevated cost levels from a year ago.
Next, heightened inflation figures are anticipated in March, complicating Federal Reserve's future rate decisions and policy direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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