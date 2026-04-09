Graduates Propel Viksit Bharat at GGSIPU Convocation
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the pivotal role of graduates in driving India's progress during the 18th convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Over 26,000 degrees were awarded, with a focus on innovation and responsibility. The event emphasized the importance of adapting to AI-driven changes and advancing society.
- Country:
- India
In an inspiring address at the 18th convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the transformative role of today's graduates in shaping India's future. The ceremony, held in East Delhi, celebrated the achievements of 26,649 students, including an impressive number of female PhD recipients.
Lieutenant Governor and university chancellor Taranjit Singh Sandhu urged graduates to embrace responsibilities in a world redefined by AI and innovation, emphasizing the importance of logical thinking and adaptability. He linked this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat @2047, highlighting the need for problem-solvers in urban development and digital governance.
Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma reiterated the university's commitment to research and innovation. Gupta pointed out the Delhi government's educational initiatives and successes, such as the Atal Incubation Centre, which supports startups and transforms students into job creators. The event underscored a holistic approach to education, merging personal growth with societal advancement.
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- graduates
- Viksit Bharat
- GGSIPU
- Delhi
- education
- AI
- innovation
- incubation
- startups
- convocation
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