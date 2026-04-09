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Truth Behind Ganderbal: Unveiling the Reality of the Encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah applauds Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for swiftly initiating an investigation into the alleged fake encounter in Ganderbal. The deceased's family has refuted claims of terrorism, urging a transparent probe. Abdullah emphasizes transparency and the unveiling of truth in such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:25 IST
Truth Behind Ganderbal: Unveiling the Reality of the Encounter
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for swiftly mandating an inquiry into accusations surrounding the alleged fake Ganderbal encounter.

During an event, Abdullah emphasized the importance of transparency, noting the L-G's quick response to demands for a timely investigation.

The Army's claim that a man killed in the encounter was a terrorist has been contested by the victim's family, who refute any terror links. The inquiry's findings are expected soon, shedding light on the contentious issue and potentially influencing ongoing considerations of Jammu and Kashmir's legal framework under AFSPA.

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