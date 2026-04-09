Thrilling Wins Propel Teams in Sub Junior National Hockey Championship

The hockey fields of India roared with excitement as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh secured their spots in the semifinals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship. The day's matches, held on Thursday, were filled with action-packed moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The opening quarterfinal match saw a tightly contested game between Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, who narrowly edged out Chandigarh with a 2-1 victory. This win set the tone for the rest of the day's compelling fixtures.

Punjab then took to the field, delivering a thrilling 5-3 win over Jharkhand in a high-scoring encounter. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh showcased their prowess with a commanding 6-3 win against Odisha. The day's final game had Madhya Pradesh going head-to-head with Haryana, eventually claiming victory in a tense 4-3 shootout after a goalless draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)