Punjab Launches Major Recruitment Drive in Planning Department

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced a fresh recruitment initiative to fill 70 vacancies in the planning department on Tuesday. The approved positions span various roles, including Assistant Research Officers, Investigators, and Senior Assistants.

Among the vacancies, 68 will bolster the Directorate of Statistics, while the remaining two will enhance the Economic Policy and Planning Board. A recent cabinet meeting greenlit this recruitment drive following an initial proposal to hire 140 officials.

The Subordinate Services Selection Board is tasked with expediting and ensuring a transparent recruitment process to complete these appointments promptly, according to Minister Cheema.