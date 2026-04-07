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Procurement Scandal: Wheat Centre In-Charge Faces Suspension

A wheat procurement center in-charge faces suspension after being caught procuring wheat outside a designated facility at higher market prices. An inquiry revealed the centre's desertion while transactions occurred outside. The district administration has called for the centre’s suspension for breaching regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:23 IST
Procurement Scandal: Wheat Centre In-Charge Faces Suspension
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A government wheat procurement center in-charge has been recommended for suspension following an investigation into unauthorized grain transactions conducted just outside the structured facility. The incident raises questions about adherence to regulated procurement protocols.

Rajneesh Kumar Mishra, Additional District Magistrate of Administration, confirmed that the procurement center was established within the 'mandi' premises. However, during an unannounced visit by BJP MLA Arvind Kumar Singh, it was discovered that the center was inactive, while wheat was being procured at a discounted rate outside the premises.

Further investigations by officials unearthed that 180 quintals of wheat had been packaged using government-issued bags, despite the open market price differing from the government-fixed rate. Following these findings, the District Magistrate has advised the suspension of Tripuresh Tripathi, the in-charge of the center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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