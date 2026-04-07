Left Menu

UBS' Legal Battle Over Settled $1.25 Billion Holocaust C laims

A U.S. judge denied UBS's request to alter a 1999 $1.25 billion settlement regarding Holocaust-related claims against Swiss banks. UBS sought protection from potential lawsuits based on new findings of Nazi-linked accounts. The Simon Wiesenthal Center opposed this bid, citing a misuse of the original settlement terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:49 IST
UBS' Legal Battle Over Settled $1.25 Billion Holocaust C laims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge rejected UBS's effort to modify a longstanding $1.25 billion Holocaust settlement involving Swiss banks and shield it from fresh claims tied to Nazi-linked accounts.

Judge Edward Korman stated UBS was seeking a premature protective ruling against lawsuits that have not yet been filed. He emphasized the agreement stands as is until an actual legal dispute arises requiring judicial interpretation.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center opposed UBS's bid, arguing it would wrongly extend the original settlement. This came after a 2020 investigation exposed additional Nazi ties linked to UBS and Credit Suisse's predecessors.

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo XIV Condemns Trump's Threat Against Iran

Pope Leo XIV Condemns Trump's Threat Against Iran

 Italy
2
Rory McIlroy's Newfound Ease at Augusta: From Pressure to Pleasure

Rory McIlroy's Newfound Ease at Augusta: From Pressure to Pleasure

 Global
3
U.N. Findings Reveal Incident in Lebanon: A Legal and Diplomatic Crisis Unfolds

U.N. Findings Reveal Incident in Lebanon: A Legal and Diplomatic Crisis Unfo...

 Global
4
DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026