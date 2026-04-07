UBS' Legal Battle Over Settled $1.25 Billion Holocaust C laims

A U.S. judge rejected UBS's effort to modify a longstanding $1.25 billion Holocaust settlement involving Swiss banks and shield it from fresh claims tied to Nazi-linked accounts.

Judge Edward Korman stated UBS was seeking a premature protective ruling against lawsuits that have not yet been filed. He emphasized the agreement stands as is until an actual legal dispute arises requiring judicial interpretation.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center opposed UBS's bid, arguing it would wrongly extend the original settlement. This came after a 2020 investigation exposed additional Nazi ties linked to UBS and Credit Suisse's predecessors.