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Civilization at Risk: The Nuclear Standoff Intensifies

US President Donald Trump's threat of ending a civilization if Iran does not comply with his demands has drawn criticism from Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi condemned any actions or rhetoric suggesting the annihilation of civilization, emphasizing that nuclear weapons should never be justifiable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:44 IST
Civilization at Risk: The Nuclear Standoff Intensifies
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US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran, warning of civilization's end if demands aren't met, has sparked international concern. Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly criticized the potential consequences, asserting that such rhetoric is dangerous in today's world.

Trump declared that Iran's compliance by reopening the Strait of Hormuz is imperative, and warned of catastrophic outcomes if a resolution is not achieved. In response, Gandhi condemned any insinuations of nuclear warfare, highlighting the moral incorrectness of contemplating the end of civilization.

The tensions have heightened as military actions precede the deadline, with airstrikes targeting strategic Iranian sites. Observers are eagerly watching for a diplomatic breakthrough, as the final hours of Trump's timeline approach.

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